Kings F Marvin Bagley out 4 to 6 weeks with thumb injury
Thu., Oct. 24, 2019, 3:06 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss four to six weeks after injuring his thumb in the season opener.
The Kings said Thursday that an MRI showed Bagley has a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb after getting hurt in a 124-95 loss at Phoenix.
Bagley had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the game.
The Kings are counting on a big season for Bagley after he had a promising rookie campaign. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018 averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his first season in the NBA.
