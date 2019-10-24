Idaho state soccer: Lake City boys, CdA Charter and Sandpoint girls advance to semifinals

From staff reports

Jackson Henkle and Ty Shaw scored goals and Lake City (9-3-4) edged Borah (10-4-4) 2-1 in an Idaho 5A state tournament first-round game at Eagle HS on Thursday.

Lake City advances to play Skyview (8-7-3) in a semifinal Friday at 10:30 a.m.

5A: After scoreless regulation and overtime periods, Madison (11-8-0) won a shootout 5-3 to beat Coeur d’Alene (10-3-1) 1-0 game at Eagle HS. CdA plays a consolation match on Friday at 8 a.m.

3A: Chris Gonzales and Nathan Turner scored goals and Weiser (14-1-4) edged Bonners Ferry (14-3-1) 2-1 at Vallivue HS. Carson Spencer scored for Bonners Ferry, which plays Bliss (14-7-2) in a consolation game Friday at 10 a.m.

3A: Brian Martinez had two goals and American Falls (16-1-1) beat Coeur d’Alene Charter (8-6-2) 8-1 at Vallivue HS. Brandon King scored for CdAC, which faces Teton (9-6-0) in a consolation game Friday at 10 a.m.

Girls

Sarah Hines recorded a hat trick and Coeur d’Alene Charter (16-0-0) shut out American Falls (10-8-0) 6-0 in a Idaho 3A state tournament first-round game at Vallivue HS.

Isabella Lucky added a pair of goals for the Panthers while Kiley Cutler had a goal and two assists. CdAC advances to a semifinal against Marsh Valley Friday at 1 p.m.

4A: Emi Lynch scored twice and Sandpoint (10-3-0) beat Pocatello (12-3-3) 3-2 at Brothers Park in Caldwell. Sandpoint plays Bishop Kelly in a semifinal Friday at 1 p.m.

5A: Kelsey Oyler scored two goals and Rocky Mountain (15-1-2) topped Coeur d’Alene (5-5-4) 4-0 at Meridian HS. CdA plays Madison (14-3-0) in a consolation game Friday at 8 a.m.

5A: Olivia Vance scored in the 68th minute and Mountain View (14-6-2) edged Lake City (10-3-0) 1-0 at Rocky Mountain HS in Meridian. Lake City plays a consolation Friday at 10:30 a.m.