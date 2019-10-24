Gonzaga No. 7 in USA Today coaches preseason poll

The USA Today coaches preseason poll released Thursday mirrors the AP version through the top six spots before the first difference.

Gonzaga is No. 7 in the coaches rankings, one spot ahead of Maryland. The Zags were No. 8 in the AP poll, just behind Maryland.

Gonzaga has been ranked in the USA Today preseason poll for 10 straight seasons. The Zags’ highest preseason ranking was No. 4 last year.

Michigan State holds the top spot after receiving 30 of 32 first-place votes. The Zags edged the Spartans 103-87 in a scrimmage last Saturday in Denver.

Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, Louisville, Florida, GU, Maryland, defending national champion Virginia and Villanova rounded out the top 10.

Gonzaga has at least five matchups with ranked foes, including No. 11 North Carolina, No. 17 Arizona and No. 20 Saint Mary’s. The Zags will meet No. 13 Seton Hall or No. 14 Oregon on the second day of the Battle 4 Atlantis. North Carolina, which visist Gonzaga on Dec. 18, is a potential opponent on the third and final day in the Bahamas.

Washington, which entertains Gonzaga on Dec. 8, was just outside the Top 25 after receiving 59 points, 28th overall.

The Zags are coming off a 33-4 season that ended with a loss to Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. Gonzaga has four returners and eight newcomers, including six freshmen and graduate transfer guards Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge.