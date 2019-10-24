College women’s soccer: Seventh-ranked USC rolls past Washington State 3-0

From staff reports

LOS ANGELES – Tara McKeown scored two goals and Samantha Bruder added two assists in No. 7 USC’s 3-0 victory over 19th-ranked Washington State in a Pac-12 Conference women’s soccer game at McAlister Field on Thursday.

McKeown scored twice in the first 16-plus minutes to help the Trojans (12-2-1, 5-2) secure an early advantage they would not relinquish. McKeown tallied her first goal in the fourth minute after a pass from Bruder, and her goal in the 17th minute followed a pass from teammate Jessica Haidet.

Penelope Hocking collected a long pass from Bruder before scoring in the 55th minute to provide the final margin.

Ella Dederick made six saves for WSU (10-4-1, 3-3-1). Kaylie Collins made three saves for the Trojans, who outshot the Cougs 17-10, including 11-3 in the second half.

WSU plays at UCLA on Sunday at noon.