College volleyball: No. 24 Washington State sweeps Colorado
UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 24, 2019, 8:22 p.m.
BOULDER, Colo. – Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer posted 11 kills apiece, and No. 24 Washington State swept Colorado 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 in a Pac-12 Conference women’s volleyball match Thursday at the CU Events Center.
Penny Tusa added nine kills for the Cougars (17-4, 6-3), and setter Hannah Pukis dished out a match-high 36 assists.
Sterling Parker led the Buffaloes (8-11, 0-9) with eight kills, and Jenna Ewart contributed with 18 assists.
WSU plays at No. 18 Utah on Sunday at noon.
