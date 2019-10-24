College volleyball: No. 24 Washington State sweeps Colorado

From staff reports

BOULDER, Colo. – Magda Jehlarova and Pia Timmer posted 11 kills apiece, and No. 24 Washington State swept Colorado 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 in a Pac-12 Conference women’s volleyball match Thursday at the CU Events Center.

Penny Tusa added nine kills for the Cougars (17-4, 6-3), and setter Hannah Pukis dished out a match-high 36 assists.

Sterling Parker led the Buffaloes (8-11, 0-9) with eight kills, and Jenna Ewart contributed with 18 assists.

WSU plays at No. 18 Utah on Sunday at noon.