Area Sports Menu for Friday, October 25

Football

High school: IEL 5A: Post Falls at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m. GSL 4A: Gonzaga Prep vs. Central Valley, 7 p.m.; Lewis and Clark vs. Ferris at Albi Stadium, 7:30. IEL 4A: Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m. GSL 3A: Shadle Park vs. Rogers at Albi Stadium, 5 p.m. GNL: East Valley at Clarkston, Cheney at West Valley, both 7 p.m. NEA: Colville at Medical Lake, Deer Park at Freeman, Riverside at Newport, all 7 p.m. IML: Bonners Ferry at Priest River, Kellogg at Timberlake, both 7 p.m. NE 2B: Colfax at Reardan, Liberty at Asotin, Chewelah at Northwest Christian, all 7 p.m. NE 1B: Wellpinit at Republic, Northport at Selkirk, Columbia at Springdale, all 7 p.m. Northstar: Lakeside (ID) at Mullan, 3 p.m. Central Washington 1B: Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Odessa, Wilbur-Creston at Soap Lake, both 7 p.m. SE 1B: St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Tekoa-Rosalia, Touchet at Colton, both 7 p.m. CIL: St. Maries at Orofino, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Sandpoint at Evergreen Lutheran, Lewiston at Lake City, Pullman at Othello, Kettle Falls at Oroville, Tonasket at Davenport, Manson at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, all 7 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Soccer

College women: Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Portland State, 1 p.m.; Idaho at Sacramento State, 3.

High school boys: Idaho 5A State: Mountain View vs. Coeur d’Alene at Rocky Mountain HS, 8 a.m.; Skyview vs. Lake City at Eagle HS, 10:30. Idaho 4A State at Brothers Park, Caldwell: Moscow vs. Caldwell, 1 p.m. Idaho 3A State at Vallivue HS, Caldwell: Bonners Ferry vs. Bliss, Coeur d’Alene Charter vs. Teton, both 10 a.m.

High school girls: Idaho 5A State at Meridian HS: Coeur d’Alene vs. Madison, 8 a.m.; Eagle vs. Lake City, 10:30. Idaho 4A State at Brothers Park, Caldwell: Sandpoint vs. Bishop Kelly, 1 p.m. Idaho 3A State at Vallivue HS, Caldwell: Coeur d’Alene Charter vs. Marsh Valley, 1 p.m.

Swimming

College: Whitworth at NWC Sprint Pentathlon in Walla Walla, 5 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regionals in Stanford, California.

College women: Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional in Las Vegas.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Utah, 6 p.m. NWAC: Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, Yakima Valley at North Idaho, both 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.