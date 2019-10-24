Ferris takes defensive stance in race for Greater Spokane League title

Tom Yearout was ready and willing to turn the page.

Whether or not his Ferris Saxons were as ready is another question.

Ferris threw a cross-body block on the battle for the Greater Spokane League 4A football title by shutting out Gonzaga Prep, 34-0 last week. That, combined with Mead’s win over Central Valley, created a four-way tie for first place with two games left to play.

In the GSL, wins over Prep come about as often as a solar eclipse, so the urge to celebrate was understandably strong on the South Hill.

“You tend to get them focused pretty easily when they don’t play as well as they should,” Yearout said. “It’s always challenging when they think they’ve played well. Most of us do the same thing – we celebrate it for 24 hours, and then we get in a good lift, and get a good run in, and then get back to work.

“I think it’s becoming more and more difficult all the time, between social media and the individualism that’s crept into society. What our job is as coaches is to let them know there is another test next week.”

That formula may well work for a typical high school win. But when you pitch a shutout against a program with the reputation and track record the Bullpups enjoy …

Gonzaga Prep was blanked 13-0 by Mt. Spokane last year. Before that you need to go back to 2005, when Central Valley kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime to beat the Bullpups 3-0.

On the other hand, it’s not a shock that Ferris locked down the Gonzaga Prep veer option offense for four quarters.

“My defensive coordinator definitely has some experience stopping the veer option,” Yearout said.

Not to mention a track record for shooting down Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

Former Lewis and Clark standout Malik Roberson made a name for himself as a college defensive coach and coordinator.

After playing at Washington State, Roberson returned to coach the defensive line under former head coach Paul Wulff. In his first game as defensive coordinator at Portland State, the Vikings came into Martin Stadium and held Luke Falk and the Cougars to just seven second-half points in a 24-17 upset.

Cougar Nation is still scratching its collective heads over that one.

Roberson spent five seasons at Portland State, the last three as defensive coordinator, before being let go after the 2017 season.

Coaching at the high school level is different, but it has rewards you don’t find at the collegiate level, Roberson said.

“It’s been a challenge for the most part because there’s just not enough time,” he said. “There’s not as big of a commitment from the players to the sport, but that’s just the difference between college and high school.

“Counter to that, what’s been great is that most of the youth you work with are really ready, and really grateful for the help that you’re giving them. That’s a breath of fresh air.”

Yearout and Roberson just missed each other during their time at LC. Yearout took over the program the year Roberson graduated.

“But we coached together at LC,” Roberson said.

Both coaches have a long history in the league. Yearout was hired to replace the fired Jim Sharkey in 2017, but before that he was head coach at LC for nine seasons, including that state title season. Yearout played his high school football at Shadle Park.

“I can’t think of another 4A league where you have four teams that have all won a state championship,” Yearout said. “Gonzaga Prep, LC, Central Valley and us. That tells you a lot about the quality of this league.”

Gonzaga Prep won its most recent state title in the 2015 season. Ferris beat Skyline for the state title in 2010, a year after losing to the Spartans in the finale and standing in the way of what would otherwise have been five straight state titles. Lewis and Clark won it all in 2007 with Yearout as its head coach. Central Valley won the state title in 1997.

Both coaches said there’s not much need for a GSL team to get fired up to play Gonzaga Prep. And there isn’t much need of a rousing pep talk before Ferris takes on LC for South Hill bragging rights.

Getting players focused and ready to go can be a somewhat different story.

“The kids really stepped it up (last week),” Roberson said. “The key was getting the players to go out and execute the plan. That all starts with preparation. Last week was one of those weeks where we didn’t spend a lot of time getting players focused. They already knew the outcome they wanted.”

With four teams – Ferris, Gonzaga Prep, Mead and Central Valley – tied for first place, there is one thing for certain about how the GSL season will end up: Two very good football teams will be left out of the playoffs.

“I predicted before the season started that whichever team won the league title this year, they would have lost a game,” Yearout said. “And I won’t be at all surprised if the team that finishes second has lost two.”