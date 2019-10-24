19 Rocky student-athletes earn Cascade Collegiate Conference U.S. Bank Academic All-Conference honors

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is release from RMC Sports Information.

CORVALLIS, Ore., October 22, 2019 – 19 of Rocky Mountain College’s soccer players earned the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honor as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Rocky’s men’s soccer team had eight players selected for the honor. Ryan Cornwall, Milo Downey, Lachlan Gilchrist, Jonah Gronmayer, Marco Kummerle, Finn Lane, Sky Swenson, and Jens Zimmerman received the award.

Downey, Gronmayer, Kummerle, and Swenson all earned the honor last season.

The Battlin’ Bears women’s soccer team had 11 selections for the honor. Hannah Borgel, Lauren Cornwall, Tiara Duford, Hope Gonzales, Nicoletta Litherland, Alexis Robbins, Alyssa Schneider, Mhari Smith, Tanja Staben, Kiara Stiles, and Maia Wetzel received the award.

This is the second selection for Borgel, Cornwall, Smith, and Wetzel. Litherland, Robbins, and Schneider have received the award for three consecutive seasons.

To earn the honor, a CCC student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and sophomore standing.

