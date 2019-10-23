Washington State’s Borislava Hristova named to Cheryl Miller Award watch list

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State redshirt senior Borislava Hristova has been named to the 20-player Cheryl Miller Award watch list as announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

It is the second straight season that Hristova has been named to the watch list, after being named one of 10 finalists last year.

The Cheryl Miller Award is given to the best small forward in women’s college basketball. Iowa State’s Bridget Carleton won the honor last season.

Hristova is joined on the preseason list by four other Pac-12 players including: Satou Sabally (Oregon), Mikayla Pivec (Oregon State), DiJonai Carrington (Stanford) and Michaela Onyenwere (UCLA).

The award will be presented on April 10, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Hristova – a three-time All-Pac-12 selection – averaged 19.9 points per game last season for the Cougars, who open their season against Pepperdine on Nov. 5 at Beasley Coliseum.