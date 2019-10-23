SWX Home
Slowpitch roundup: Bailey Babin drives in five runs and Lewis and Clark upsets third-seeded Mead at district

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 23, 2019, 9:50 p.m.

From staff reports

Bailey Babin went 3 for 4 with five RBIs and visiting sixth-seeded Lewis and Clark (11-8) eliminated third-seeded Mead (15-5) 9-3 in a District 8 4A first-round game on Wednesday.

Madelyn Dibble had a double and triple and drove in two for LC, which faces second-seeded Chiawana (14-6) in a semifinal on Saturday at Central Valley HS.

Grace Sykora and Peyton Cushner had two hits apiece for the Panthers.

The district final and third-place games are Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The top three advance to the state tournament, Nov. 1-2 in Yakima.

University 13, Walla Walla 2: Alyssa James knocked in three runs and the visiting fifth-seeded Titans (12-8) eliminated the Blue Devils (6-11) in the other first-round game.

Bethany Ray went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for U-Hi.

University faces top-seeded Central Valley (15-1) in a semifinal on Saturday.

3A/2A first round

Rogers 13, Shadle Park 9: Destiny Sandbergen went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs and the third-seeded Pirates (13-8) eliminated the visiting seventh-seeded Highlanders (4-14).

Ariel Hall clubbed two homers and drove in five for Shadle Park.

Rogers faces second-seeded Hermiston (14-2) in a semifinal on Saturday afternoon at Mt. Spokane HS.

The district final and third-place games are Saturday. The top three advance to the state tournament, Nov. 1-2 in Yakima.

East Valley 7, Cheney 3: Emma Glore had two hits, including a home run, and the visiting fifth-seeded Knights (7-12) eliminated the fourth-seeded Blackhawks (8-13) in a first-round game.

East Valley advances to play top-seeded Mt. Spokane (15-1) in a semifinal on Saturday.

