Reader photo: Young gun
Wed., Oct. 23, 2019, 4 p.m.
A young coyote has its prey in sight along a trail on the Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge on a cold frosty morning.
Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
