On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston … TNT

7:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State … TNT

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Southern Methodist at Houston … ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M … ESPNU

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota … Fox 28/NFL

Golf

7:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters … Golf

2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, BMW Championship … Golf

8 p.m.: PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship … Golf

Midnight: PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship … Golf

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer, MLS playoffs

5 p.m.: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta Union … ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: LA Galaxy at LA FC … ESPN

Soccer, college men

5 p.m.: Washington at UCLA … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.

Soccer, college women

8 p.m.: Washington at UCLA … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.

Volleyball, college men

7:30 p.m.: San Diego at Pepperdine … ESPNU

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Football, high school

7:30 p.m.: University vs. Mead … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

