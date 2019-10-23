On the air
Wed., Oct. 23, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Houston … TNT
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State … TNT
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Southern Methodist at Houston … ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Jackson State at Prairie View A&M … ESPNU
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: Washington at Minnesota … Fox 28/NFL
Golf
7:30 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Portugal Masters … Golf
2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, BMW Championship … Golf
8 p.m.: PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship … Golf
Midnight: PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship … Golf
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer, MLS playoffs
5 p.m.: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta Union … ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: LA Galaxy at LA FC … ESPN
Soccer, college men
5 p.m.: Washington at UCLA … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.
Soccer, college women
8 p.m.: Washington at UCLA … Pac-12/Pac-12 Wash.
Volleyball, college men
7:30 p.m.: San Diego at Pepperdine … ESPNU
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Football, high school
7:30 p.m.: University vs. Mead … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM
All events are subject to change.
