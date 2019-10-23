Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Great Falls Central Catholic’s Rylee Erickson

By Leo Goldman SWX

On the court, Rylee Erickson serves like a pro.

“She’s that typical player that no matter where she’s at on the team, she’ll be cheering you on even if she sitting on the bench. She’s the loudest one on the bench cheering for her team and she makes sure she’s a presence even when she’s not in or on the court with them.” Says Head Coach Danielle Woods.

But off the court, the community is who she likes to serve best.

“I really like having an idea of how to help people that are less fortunate or need help that I can give.” Rylee says.

Rylee gets her gift of giving from her grandmother, who inspired her to live a selfless life and help those less fortunate.

“I really emulate myself off of my grandmother who lived trying to help people. She just want to be able to believe that they have worth and that they have more to life than what they actually have and I love helping people so that they know that. “ Erickson recalls.

These days Rylee continues to look for any new opportunity to help others, whether that comes through charity, helping her teammates, or just being a good person.

“She’s always helping her teammates, she’s very positive, she creates a very positive environment for us here. Very selfless, never looking for any credit and always worried about her team over herself which just goes to show what kind of person she is.” Woods smiles as she discusses her senior athlete.