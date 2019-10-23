SWX Home
Girls soccer: Gonzaga Prep beats University, clinches Greater Spokane League regular season title

From staff reports

Gonzaga Prep 1, University 1: Chelsea Le and Grace Kalua scored goals and the visiting Bullpups (7-0-1-0) edged the Titans (2-4-0-2) on Wednesday to clinch the Greater Spokane League regular season title and top seed to the District 8 playoffs, which start Oct. 31. Peyton Bastine scored for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 2 (SO): Ellie Johnson forced overtime with a late penalty kick and scored in the shootout to help lift the visiting Wildcats (5-2-1-0) over the Bears (6-1-0-1). Zoe Crocket scored twice for Central Valley.

Lewis and Clark 2, Shadle Park 1: Anna Ackermann and Ella Hoefer scored second-half goals and the Tigers (2-3-2-1) defeated the Highlanders (1-7-0-0) in a Greater Spokane League match at Albi Stadium. Zoe Leija scored for Shadle Park.

Mead 4, North Central 1: Megan Cardenas scored two goals and the Panthers (5-1-1-1) defeated the visiting Indians (1-6-1-0). Emily Todd scored for North Central.

Ferris 10, Rogers 0: Shantae Cutler had two goals and two assists and the visiting Saxons (5-2-0-1) shut out the Pirates (0-8-0-0) . Yacine Bitibale and Kacey Spink scored two goals apiece while Cadance Peroff had a goal and two assists for Ferris.

