Class of 2021 center Nathan Bittle planning Gonzaga visit

Gonzaga appears to be in the mix for another highly rated class of 2021 big man from the Pacific Northwest.

Nathan Bittle, a 6-foot-10, 180-pound center at Crater High in Center Point, Oregon, is planning to visit the Zags in the near future. Bittle, a skilled post with shooting range, is No. 15 in 247sports’ composite rankings.

Bittle recently visited UCLA and Arizona.

“I’m going to Gonzaga pretty soon and I think Oregon and Virginia,” Bittle told 247sports. He added that he’s not planning to make an early commitment.

Oregon is the favorite, according to 247sports’ crystal ball projection.

Paolo Banchero took an unofficial visit to Gonzaga in early September and has an official visit scheduled for Jan. 18-19. Chet Holmgren, a 7-footer from Minneapolis, visited Gonzaga during Kraziness in the Kennel. Banchero is No. 3 and Holmgren No. 4 in the composite rankings.

Gonzaga has a 2021 commitment from Kaden Perry, a 6-8 forward from Battle Ground (Washington) High who is ranked No. 111.

GU has shown interest in Ben Gregg, a 6-8 forward at Clackamas (Oregon) High. Gregg is ranked No. 55.