Area Sports Menu for Thursday, October 24

Football

High school: GSL 4A: University vs. Mead at Albi Stadium, 7:30 p.m. GSL 3A: North Central vs. Mt. Spokane at Albi, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Pac-12: Washington at UCLA, 5 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at USC, 3 p.m.; Washington at UCLA, 8.

High school boys: Idaho 5A State at Eagle HS: Lake City vs. Borah, 8 a.m.; Madison vs. Coeur d’Alene, 10:30. Idaho 4A State at Brothers Park, Caldwell: Canyon Ridge vs. Moscow, 1 p.m. Idaho 3A State at Vallivue HS, Caldwell: Bonners Ferry vs. Weiser, 10 a.m.; Coeur d’Alene Charter vs. American Falls, 1 p.m.

High school girls: Idaho 5A State: Coeur d’Alene vs. Rocky Mountain at Meridian HS, 8 a.m.; Mountain View vs. Lake City at Rocky Mountain HS, 11:30. Idaho 4A State at Brothers Park, Caldwell: Pocatello vs. Sandpoint, 1 p.m. Idaho 3A State at Vallivue HS, Caldwell: American Falls vs. Coeur d’Alene, 10 a.m. GNL: West Valley at Cheney, Clarkston at East Valley, both 4 p.m. NEA: Freeman at Colville, Medical Lake at Deer Park, Newport at Lakeside (WA), all 4 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at California, 2 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Idaho at Regional in Las Vegas.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Colorado, 6 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Idaho State, Idaho at Weber State, both 6 p.m.

High school: Idaho 5A District I-II: Post Falls at Lake City, 6:30 p.m. Idaho 3A District I at Kellogg HS: Priest River at Coeur d’Alene Charter, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlake vs. Kellogg, 7. GSL: Lewis and Clark at Ferris, Shadle Park at Rogers, Central Valley at Gonzaga Prep, all 7 p.m. GNL: Clarkston at East Valley, West Valley at Cheney, both 7 p.m. NEA: Newport at Lakeside (WA), Medical Lake at Deer Park, Freeman at Colville, all 6:30 p.m. NE 2B: Liberty at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Kettle Falls at Chewelah, Northwest Christian at St. George’s, Upper Columbia Academy at Reardan, all 6:30 p.m. NE 1B: Columbia at Republic, Selkirk at Cusick, both 6 p.m. SE 1B: Touchet at Colton, Pomeroy at Oakesdale, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Prescott, all 6 p.m. Nonleague: Harrington at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 6 p.m.; Colfax at Tekoa-Rosalia, Riverside at Springdale, both 6:30.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.

