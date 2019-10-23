SWX Home
Alejandro Pozuelo scores twice, Toronto advances to conference final

Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo (10) fights for control of the ball with New York City FC’s Alexander Ring, right, and Alexander Callens, left, during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match semifinal soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in New York. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo (10) fights for control of the ball with New York City FC's Alexander Ring, right, and Alexander Callens, left, during the first half of an MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match semifinal soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in New York. (Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
Associated Press

NEW YORK – Alejandro Pozuelo converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute for his second goal of the game and Toronto FC beat top-seeded New York City FC 2-1 on Wednesday night in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Playing without striker Jozy Altidore (quad) and defender Omar Gonzalez (hamstring), Toronto advanced to face the winner of Philadelphia-Atlanta game Thursday night on Oct. 30 for a spot in the MLS Cup. It’s Toronto’s third Eastern Conference final in the last four seasons.

Pozuelo scored in the 47th by intercepting an ill-advised header to the goalkeeper and sliding it inside the post. On the winner, he sent Sean Johnson diving the wrong way with a chip shot down the middle.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi tied it in the 69th, sending home Maximiliano Moralez’s cross at the back post.

The game was played at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, because of the Yankees’ playoff run.

