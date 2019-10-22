SWX Home
Second-seeded Alexander Zverev loses to Taylor Fritz at Swiss Indoors

UPDATED: Tue., Oct. 22, 2019, 1:17 p.m.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays Taylor Fritz of the United States during their first round match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. (Georgios Kefalas / Keystone via AP)
Associated Press

BASEL, Switzerland – Second-seeded Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday, losing 7-6 (7), 6-4 to Taylor Fritz.

Zverev led 4-0 in the first-set tiebreaker and later held a set point before Fritz took his chance to clinch it with an ace.

The 31st-ranked American got the only service break of the match in the third game of the second set and converted his first match point with a two-handed backhand winner.

The loss rules out a possible final for Zverev against top-seeded Roger Federer, who part owns the agency which manages the sixth-ranked German’s career.

The defeat also harms Zverev’s chances of defending his ATP Finals title next month. He is seventh in the season-long standings to advance to the eight-man event in London.

In Federer’s half of the draw, third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini both advanced Tuesday.

Tsitsipas beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 7-6 (6) and Fognini eased past qualifier Alexei Popyrin 6-2, 6-4.

Federer next plays Wednesday against Radu Albot, after the 49th-ranked Moldovan won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Dusan Lajovic.

In a match of zero break point chances, 37th-ranked Reilly Opelka beat No. 38 Cristian Garrin 7-6 (5), 7-6 (10).

The 22-year-old American had 27 aces in his victory and dropped only one point when landing his first serve.

