On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 2: Washington at Houston … Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia … ESPN

6 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Utah … Root

7 p.m.: Denver at Portland … ESPN

Golf

8 p.m.: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship … Golf

Midnight: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer, Champions League

9:55 a.m.: Chelsea at Ajax … TNT

Noon: Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan … TNT

Soccer, MLS playoffs

4 p.m.: Toronto FC at NY City FC … FS1

7 p.m.: Real Salt Lake at Seattle … FS1

Soccer, college men

7 p.m.: San Francisco at Stanford … Pac-12

Soccer, college women

8 p.m.: Pepperdine at Santa Clara … ESPNU

Volleyball, college

4 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Mississippi at Georgia … ESPNU

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, World Series

5 p.m.: Game 2: Washington at Houston … 700-AM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Brandon at Spokane … 103.5-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

