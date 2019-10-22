On the air
Tue., Oct. 22, 2019, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 2: Washington at Houston … Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia … ESPN
6 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Utah … Root
7 p.m.: Denver at Portland … ESPN
Golf
8 p.m.: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship … Golf
Midnight: PGA Tour, Zozo Championship … Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer, Champions League
9:55 a.m.: Chelsea at Ajax … TNT
Noon: Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan … TNT
Soccer, MLS playoffs
4 p.m.: Toronto FC at NY City FC … FS1
7 p.m.: Real Salt Lake at Seattle … FS1
Soccer, college men
7 p.m.: San Francisco at Stanford … Pac-12
Soccer, college women
8 p.m.: Pepperdine at Santa Clara … ESPNU
Volleyball, college
4 p.m.: Kansas at Kansas State … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Mississippi at Georgia … ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 2: Washington at Houston … 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Brandon at Spokane … 103.5-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.