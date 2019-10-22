Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, October 23

Golf

College men: Washington State at Visit Stockton (California) Pacific Invitational.

Hockey

WHL: Brandon at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWAC: Columbia Basin at North Idaho, 3:15 p.m.; Walla Walla vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, 6:15.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m. NWC: Whitman at Whitworth, 3 p.m. NWAC: Columbia Basin at North Idaho, 1 p.m.; Walla Walla vs. CC Spokane at SFCC, 4.

High school girls: GSL: Lewis and Clark vs. Shadle Park at Albi Stadium, Ferris at Rogers, North Central at Mead, all 4 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at University, both 6:30.

Slowpitch softball

High school: District 8 4A: University at Walla Walla, 3:30 p.m., Lewis and Clark at Mead, 4. District 8 3A/2A: Shadle Park at Rogers, East Valley at Cheney, both 4 p.m.

Swimming

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Idaho at Regional in Las Vegas.

Volleyball

College: NWC: Whitworth at Whitman, 6 p.m. NWAC: CC Spokane at Big Bend, 6 p.m.

High school: NE 2B North: Davenport at Northwest Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

College: Red and Gray Dual at North Idaho, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Dog racing, 9:35 a.m.; horse racing, 10:05. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 10 a.m.