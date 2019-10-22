Alaska birding adventure on Spokane Audubon agenda

From staff reports

One of the youngest members of the Spokane Audubon chapter – 18-year-old Curtis Mahon, an Eastern Washington University student working on a wildlife biology degree – will talk Nov. 13 about the birds, bears and other wildlife he saw and photographed during this past summer when he worked in Denali National Park in Alaska.

North America’s highest peak draws hundreds of thousands of tourists annually who see Alaskan brown bears, Dall sheep, caribou and other amazing wildlife, but most overlook the park’s 159 species of birds. From mid-June through the end of September, Curtis observed not only the area’s “northern specialties,” but also many of the same species seen in Washington and their behavior changes over three seasons in Alaska in those three months.

The free, hourlong program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverview Community Building, 2117 E. North Crescent Ave. For directions and more details about Spokane Audubon, see audubonspokane.org.