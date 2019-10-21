On the air
Mon., Oct. 21, 2019, 6:16 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 1: Washington at Houston … Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: New Orleans at Toronto … TNT
7:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers … TNT
Field hockey, college
3 p.m.: Stanford at California … Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Vegas at Chicago … Root
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, World Series
5 p.m.: Game 1: Washington at Houston … 700-AM
Basketball, NBA
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers … 700-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
