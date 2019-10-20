Washington State volleyball drops five-setter to Arizona State

The No. 21 Washington State volleyball team was tripped up by Arizona State on Sunday, dropping a five-set decision to the Sun Devils in Pullman.

Set scores were 19-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 15-12.

After the Cougars won the first two sets, Arizona State rallied in the third. The Cougars led 12-10, but the Sun Devils closed the set with an 11-3 run to win 25-20.

The Cougars were on the verge of closing out the match in the fourth set, leading 18-12, but a late 9-2 run helped the Sun Devils force the deciding fifth set. The score was tied at 6 before ASU went on a 4-0 run to take control, eventually closing out the match with a 15-12 win.

WSU freshman Alexcis Lusby provided much of the scoring for the Cougars both offensively and defensively. She had 11 total kills while hitting .286 on 28 total attacks and posted eight block assists.