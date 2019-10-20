Rocky Mountain College Soccer sweeps College of Idaho

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This contains a release from RMC Sports Information.

Rocky Mountain College Soccer had a doubleheader on Sunday against the College of Idaho. This was the last home match of the season for both teams.

Starting with the women, Rocky Mountain College defeated the College of Idaho Yotes 2-0 Sunday afternoon.

Both teams kept the match even through the first 30 minutes. In the 35th minute, the Yotes’ (3-5-4, 2-4-2 CCC) goalkeeper, Kylee Atkins, made a diving save and knocked the ball towards Rocky’s (8-3-1, 5-2-1 CCC) Tiara Duford. Duford took advantage of the opportunity to power the ball into an empty net.

With less than 30 seconds to go in the half, senior Lauryn Gamache scored her 41st career goal as a Battlin’ Bear. The goal tied Rocky’s Lauren Brophy for second-most in school history and is only five goals behind Kirsty Montignani’s 46 goal school record. Gamache already holds the women’s school record for most career assists with 22.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period. Pulling in seven saves on the day, Rocky’s goalkeeper Maia Wetzel recorded her seventh shutout of the season.

The Battlin’ Bears finished with a 16-12 shot advantage. The Yotes led 6-4 in corner kicks.

“We played great in the first half and ended it with an excellent goal by Gamache right at the end,” said Rocky’s head soccer coach Richard Duffy. “We didn’t play our best in the second half, but we’ll get back at it next week.”

The Battlin’ Bears will next travel to University of Providence for a match on October 25.

As for the men, four Battlin’ Bears found the back of the net during Rocky Mountain College’s (9-3, 8-1 CCC) 8-0 shutout win against College of Idaho (6-6, 4-5 CCC) Sunday afternoon.

Beginning their last home match of the 2019 regular season in a hailstorm, the Battlin’ Bears knocked in four goals in the first period before scoring another four during a sunny second half.

Rocky’s Pablo Ferreira powered in the match’s first goal early in the sixth minute off an assist from Sam Davidson. Within the next 30 minutes, Nolan Sherwood found the back of the net twice with Davidon once again providing an assist. Sky Swenson knocked in a goal in the 36th minute with an assist from Ferriera.

Early in the second period, a shot on goal from Swenson ricocheted off the crossbar into the head of a Yote and back into the goal to put the Battlin’ Bears up 5-0.

Sherwood scored his third goal of the game in the 56th minute followed by two goals from Marco Kummerle to close out the match.

All three of Rocky’s goalkeepers saw the field during the match.

“When we play like we did today, we can score a lot of goals,” said Rocky’s head soccer coach Richard Duffy. “The best part is that this is coming from everybody and not just one player.”

Sherwood, Ferreira, Swenson, and Kummerle are currently ranked as the top four players in the Cascade Collegiate Conference for points per game.

Rocky held a 13-8 shot advantage while both teams recorded seven corner kicks.

Rocky will play against University of Providence on October 25 in Great Falls, Montana.

