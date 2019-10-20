Battlin’ Bears Women’s Basketball wins in Great Falls

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

GREAT FALLS, Mont., October 19, 2019 – Defeating Mount Royal University 93-75, Rocky Mountain College secured their first win of the 2019 season.

The Cougars (0-0) scored a quick two points right at the start with a pair of free throws from Ella Stanley. That would be the last time Mount Royal (1-1, 0-0 Frontier) commanded the lead for the rest of the game. Rocky responded by scoring 10 straight points and by the end of the first period jumped to a 26-14 lead. Leading by 30 at one point in the third period, the Battlin’ Bears maintained a comfortable margin for the rest of the night.

Four Battlin’ Bears scored in the double digits. Markaela Francis scored 21 points while leading the team with 14 boards for her first double-double of the season. Scoring a team-high 24 points, Rocky’s Destinee Pointer was 7-of-12 from the floor. All 15 of Izzy Spruit’s points came from beyond the arc as the junior was 5-of-11 on three pointers. Antuanisha Wright scored 11 points while leading the team with nine assists.

Mount Royal University was led by a pair of 14 point performances from Marnie Garner and Jordan Blaskin. The game counted as an exhibition for the Cougars.

The Battlin’ Bears posted a 49.2 field goal percentage and drained 50 percent, 9-of-18, of their attempts from beyond the arc.

The Battlin’ Bears will return to Billings, Montana to play Yellowstone Christian College on October 29.

