Updates: Washington State looks for first Pac-12 win with Colorado in town for homecoming

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars host the Colorado Buffaoles today at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is scheduled for 4. You can watch the game on ESPNU.

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington 4 p.m. 00 - 00 ➤Saturday, Oct. 19: Colorado Buffaloes at Washington State Cougars, 4 p.m. PDT TV: ESPNU

Quick facts

The line: WSU by 13. O/U: 71 1/2

How did the teams fare last week? Both the Buffaloes and Cougars lost Pac-12 games away from home. Colorado was pummeled, 45-3, by then-13th-ranked Oregon, while Washington State dropped a 38-34 decision at Arizona State despite leading early.

Why WSU will win: Much as the Cougars have struggled against the pass, the Buffaloes aren’t any better. If you include nonconference games, Colorado actually ranks one spot lower than WSU when it comes to passing defense, at 307.2 yards per game allowed. And now the Buffs have to face the nation’s top passing attack, on the road no less. The Cougars are the only team in the country throwing for more than 400 yards per game, at 452.7, and Anthony Gordon’s 25 touchdowns rank second nationally, behind only Alabama starter and Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa. And wide receivers? Those will be a headache for Colorado’s defensive backs, much as they’ll be for WSU’s. Easop Winston Jr.’s nine TD receptions are tied for most in the conference and the redshirt senior is one of eight WSU players with at least 200 receiving yards – the others being Dezmon Patmon, Brandon Arconado, Travell Harris, Max Borghi, Renard Bell, Rodrick Fisher and Tay Martin.

Why Colorado will win: If you subtract Colorado’s most recent game, against an Oregon team that’s boasted the conference’s best defense, the Buffaloes have shown an ability to put points on the board against everyone they’ve played. Before the loss to the Ducks, they were averaging 34.6 points per game. A running back has emerged for Colorado, Alex Fontenot, who’s up to 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns through five games, but more concerning for WSU will be all the receiving threats the Cougars’ struggling seconday has to account for. Laviska Shenault Jr. still may be the most talented receiver in Boulder, but he’s far from the only capable pass-catcher on CU’s roster. In fact, Shenault Jr. (17 catches, 226 yards), who missed one game because of injury, is only third on the receiving chart, behind Tony Brown (29 catches, 442 yards) and K.D. Nixon (18 catches, 302 yards).

What happened last time? Eight days before Colorado parted ways with former coach Mike MacIntyre, the Cougars blew out the Buffaloes 31-7 at Folsom Field. Gardner Minshew famously slapped a fake mustache onto WSU coach Mike Leach during the postgame interview, after completing 35 of 58 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns to extend the Cougars’ winning streak to six games. Dezmon Patmon led WSU’s receivers with eight catches for 103 yards. Sixth-year senior linebacker Peyton Pelluer tied the school record for career games played, appearing in his 51st, and WSU’s defense matched the offense, holding the Buffaloes to a single touchdown while forcing four turnovers. Jahad Woods led the Cougars with five tackles and forced a pair of fumbles, recovering one of those himself.

Three things to know

1. There were four new head coaches in the Pac-12 last season (Chip Kelly, Herm Edwards, Mario Cristobal, Jonathan Smith), but Colorado’s Mel Tucker is the only one this year. Tucker joined the Buffaloes after three seasons as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Georgia, but spent 10 years prior to that in the NFL, serving in a number of roles for the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

2. While Cal’s Evan Weaver (Gonzaga Prep) has rightfully stolen many of the Pac-12’s defensive headlines, and looks to be well on his way toward winning Defensive Player of the Year, a Colorado linebacker has flown under the radar. Nate Landman has been a force for the Buffaloes and ranks right behind Weaver in total tackles with 67 and is leading the league in solo tackles with 50.

3. The only kickers in the Pac-12 Conference that haven’t missed a field goal, with at least seven attempts, both reside in the Evergreen State. Washington’s Peyton Henry is No. 1 in the conference, having connected on 14 of 14 this season with a long field goal of 49 yards. Washington State’s Blake Mazza, meanwhile, has made all nine of his attempts this season and has a long kick of 51 yards.

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. CU: Steven Montez 137-210 1,594 10 6 WSU: Anthony Gordon 211-296 2,612 25 6

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD CU: Alex Fontenot 103 463 4 WSU: Max Borghi 58 407 5

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD CU: Tony Brown 34 458 4 WSU: Easop Winston Jr. 42 496 9

Team stats

CU WSU Points per game 29.3 43.0 Points allowed per game 33.8 31.8 Total yards 422.3 538.7 Yards passing 272.0 452.7 Yards rushing 150.3 86.0 Yards allowed 480.0 459.0 Pass yards allowed 307.2 282.0 Rush yards allowed 172.8 177.0

Uniforms

Washington State is wearing its classic home combination of crimson and gray for homecoming. The crimson jerseys have white numbers while the gray helmets and pants feature crimson accents.

Colorado will go with an all-white look for its trip to the Palouse. Black trim accents the white jerseys, helmets and pants.

More on the game

