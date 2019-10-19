Top 25 football roundup: James McCourt’s field goal propels Illinois past No. 6 Wisconsin

Associated Press

James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired, and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday.

Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the 30 1/2-point underdog Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at midfield with 2 minutes, 33 seconds remaining. Dre Brown’s tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25, setting up McCourt to attempt the winner and upset the Badgers (6-1, 3-1).

(1) Alabama 35, Tennessee 13: Najee Harris rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and the Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 SEC) overcame a first-half injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to cruise past the Volunteers (2-5, 1-3) in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(2) LSU 36, Mississippi State 13: Joe Burrow threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to break the LSU season record with 29, and the Tigers (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3) in Starkville, Mississippi.

(3) Clemson 45, Louisville 10: Trevor Lawrence overcame two early interceptions to throw three touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for 192 yards and a score, and the visiting Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) routed the Cardinals (4-3, 2-2) in Louisville, Kentucky, for their 22nd consecutive victory.

(5) Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14: Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores for the host Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) in a victory against the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) in Norman, Oklahoma.

(7) Penn State 28, (16) Michigan 21: Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Nittany Lions (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) to a win over the Wolverines (5-2, 3-2) in University Park, Pennsylvania.

(9) Florida 38, South Carolina 27: Kyle Trask threw a career-high four touchdown passes, three in the fourth quarter, to help the visiting Gators (7-1, 4-1 SEC) outlast the Gamecocks (3-4, 2-3) in Columbia, South Carolina.

(10) Georgia 21, Kentucky 0: D’Andre Swift’s 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter snapped a scoreless tie, and the host Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1 SEC) battled back from a slow start to beat the Wildcats (3-4, 1-4) in Athens, Georgia.

(11) Auburn 51, Arkansas 10: Bo Nix passed for three touchdowns and ran for another for the Tigers (6-1, 3-1 SEC) in a win over the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

BYU 28, (14) Boise State 25: Baylor Romney passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cougars (3-4) held on in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Broncos (6-1) in Provo, Utah.

(15) Texas 50, Kansas 48: Cameron Dicker made a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) survived the Jayhawks’ (2-5, 0-4) upset bid in Austin, Texas.

(18) Baylor 45, Oklahoma State 27: Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and the Bears (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) extended their winning streak to nine games with a rout of the Cowboys (4-3, 1-3) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

(19) SMU 45, Temple 21: Shane Buechele set career highs with six touchdown passes and 457 passing yards, and the host Mustangs (7-0, 3-0 AAC) rolled past the Owls (5-2, 2-1) in Dallas.

(20) Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7: Rodney Smith ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and the Gophers (4-0 Big Ten) improved to 7-0 overall for the first time since winning the national title in 1960 with a road victory over the Scarlet Knights (1-6, 0-5) in Piscataway, New Jersey.

(21) Cincinnati 24, Tulsa 13: Gerrid Doaks scored three touchdowns, helping the host Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 AAC) hold on for a win over the Golden Hurricane (2-5, 3-3).

Vanderbilt 21, (22) Missouri 14: Riley Neal came off the bench and threw a 21-yard touchdown to Cam Johnson in the fourth quarter, and the Commodores (2-5, 1-3 SEC) upset the visiting Tigers (5-2, 2-1) in Nashville, Tennessee.

(23) Iowa 26, Purdue 20: Mekhi Sargent scored on a 14-yard run with 2:16 left, and the Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) held off the Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3) in Iowa City, Iowa, to snap a two-game losing streak.

(24) Appalachian State 52, Louisiana-Monroe 7: Zac Thomas threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and the Mountaineers (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) beat the Warhawks (3-4, 2-1) in Boone, North Carolina, for their first win as a ranked team.