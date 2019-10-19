Tim Burmeister elevated to assistant linebackers coach for Washington State

PULLMAN – Roc Bellantoni will have an extra hand coaching the Washington State linebackers for the rest of the season.

Tim Burmeister, who was formerly in a defensive quality control position with the Cougars, has been elevated to a position coaching role and will spend the remainder of the year as an assistant linebackers coach.

Burmeister’s promotion fills the 10th spot on Mike Leach’s coaching staff in the wake of defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys’ resignation.

“It’s real nice, it’s real nice,” Jahad Woods said. “He stepped in, he embraced that job. He embraced the role and he’s going to be a really good coach. He’s definitely relatable in the sense that he’s younger, so I like him a lot. He’s a good coach.”

Before joining the Cougars in a DQC role this season, Burmeister spent four seasons working on the staff at North Texas, where was a quality control assistant and a defensive graduate assistant. He played defensive back at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point from 2011-14 and earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration and economics in 2015.