Spokane Chiefs use late flurry to beat Prince George 5-2

From staff reports

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Michael King scored with 3 minutes remaining, and the Spokane Chiefs used a late onslaught to beat the Prince George Cougars 5-2 Saturday in Western Hockey League play at CN Centre.

King tipped in Bobby Russell’s shot during a Spokane power play to break a 2-all deadlock.

Erik Atchison followed with an insurance goal 1:01 later, and Ty Smith closed the game with an empty-netter with 17 seconds remaining.

The Chiefs finally solved Cougars goalie Taylor Gauthier. Through two games against Spokane this season, both Prince George wins, and the first period Saturday, Gauthier stopped 101 of 103 Chiefs shots.

The Chiefs’ fortunes turned when Adam Beckman scored 7:44 into the second period to cancel out Josh Maser’s first-period goal for the Cougars. Post Falls native Bear Hughes added a goal at 13:18 to put Spokane in front.

Prince George’s Brendan Boyle leveled the game at 2 with just more than 7 minutes left in the third before the Chiefs’ late surge.

Spokane begins a seven-game homestand, its longest of the season, Wednesday at the Arena against Brandon.