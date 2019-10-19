Rocky Mountain College snaps losing streak with 57-39 win over MSU-Northern

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

HAVRE, Mont., October 19, 2019 – Snapping a four game losing streak, Rocky Mountain College defeated the MSU-Northern Lights 57-39 Saturday afternoon in Havre, Montana. The Battlin’ Bears (3-4, 2-4 Frontier) recorded 591 total offensive yards and scored more than twice the amount of points than they had in their previous four games combined.

MSU-Northern’s (1-6, 0-6 Frontier) Cameron Taylor rushed in for a touchdown from 27 yards out early in the game and Rocky trailed by seven points for the rest of the first quarter. This would quickly change as the Battlin’ Bears outscored the Lights 23-7 in the second quarter to take the lead before the half.

Despite MSU-Northern scoring four more touchdowns, the Battlin’ Bears were able to build their lead in the third quarter and maintained a double digit lead for the majority of the second half.

Knocking in his first field goal as a Battlin’ Bear in the second quarter, Riley Garrett finished with five completed field goals on seven attempts to break Rocky’s record for the most in a single game. The previous record stood at four. Garrett had previously missed three attempts in Rocky’s 21-14 loss to Southern Oregon last week.

Posting 369 passing yards as a team, Rocky relied on the pair of Drew Korf and Kamden Brown in the quarterback position.

Korf was 14-of-28 through the air for 164 yards, an interception, and a pair of touchdown passes in the second quarter to Holden Ryan and Carter Garsjo.

Brown connected on eight of his 13 passes for an interception and touchdown passes to La’Quante Harris and Ryan in the second half. The sophomore also rushed for 27 yards and both of Rocky’s two rushing touchdowns.

Catching six receptions apiece, Ryan and Garsjo each had more than 100 receiving yards. Allen Williamson led the ground attack with 76 rushing yards on six attempts.

Tucker Maxwell led the Battlin’ Bears with 10 tackles. Pulling in 3.5 tackles for a loss, Rocky’s Mason Price also recorded his sixth sack of the year.

Rocky’s John Ti’a, Cade McInerney, and Devonte Woods each recorded an interception.

The Lights were led by Brenden Medina who was 11-of-34 for 229 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Cameron Taylor had 134 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground while Jett Robertson ran for 98 yards and a touchdown. Dumari Cual-Davis caught two receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Battlin’ Bears will return home to play Carroll College on October 26 at Herb Klindt Field.

