Pac-12 football roundup: Zack Moss sets record, leads No. 13 Utah past No. 17 Arizona St

Associated Press

Zack Moss broke Utah’s career rushing record and scored two touchdowns in the No. 13 Utes’ 21-3 victory over No. 17 Arizona State on a rainy Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

The Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) ended Arizona State’s modern-era record streak of 125 games with more than 10 points. The last time the Sun Devils were held under double-digits was a 28-0 loss to Southern California in 2008.

Moss was held in check most of the game as Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) keyed on the senior back. But Moss broke through the line and outraced the defense for a 32-yard touchdown run that broke the rushing mark with 5:24 left.

Moss ran for 99 yards on 25 carries to push his total to 3,264. Eddie Johnson set the previous record, running for 3,219 yards from 1984-88.

Eno Benjamin ran for 104 yards but Arizona State managed only 136 yards of total offense. Freshman Jayden Daniels was 4 for 18 for 25 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times and was running from pressure almost every time he dropped back.

Utah was one of just three teams in the country without an interception, but Arizona State’s Chase Lucas picked off Tyler Huntley’s pass and returned it to the Utah 28 in the third quarter. In the end, Arizona State couldn’t capitalize on Utah’s four turnovers.

Huntley, who passed for 171 yards before leaving in the third quarter, was hobbled after he took a hit in the second quarter as he tried to scramble out of a sack. The play was reminiscent of last year against Arizona State when he evaded an initial tackle and sustained a broken collarbone on the ensuing hit that left him out for the rest of the season.

Tyler Johnson knocked the ball out of Huntley’s right hand and Jermayne Lole recovered at the Utah 18, which led to Arizona State’s only score – Cristian Zendejas’ 40-yard field goal.

Moss took a swing pass 46 yards on Utah’s opening possession, but fumbled and Evan Fields recovered and returned it 18 yards for Arizona State. Utah was driving later in the quarter and Demari Simpkins lost another fumble after a pass reception on the Arizona State 11. On their third trip inside the Sun Devils 25, Jaylen Dixon finally converted on a 10-yard end around.

The Utes have won 10 straight home games.

Oregon State 21, Cal 17: B.J. Baylor scored on a 13-yard touchdown run with 4:41 remaining, and the Beavers (3-4, 2-2) held on after blowing a 14-point lead to beat the Golden Bears (4-3, 1-3) in Berkeley, California.

Jake Luton threw a pair of touchdown passes, Artavis Pierce ran for 80 yards and the Beavers had a season-high nine sacks to win for the second time in three games.

Oregon State’s offense was shut down in the second half until driving 80 yards for the game-winning score. The Beavers converted three third downs on its way to the end zone, the third coming when Baylor bulled his way through the defense and stretched across the goal line to score.

Baylor was initially ruled down short of the end zone until a side official came in and signaled touchdown. The play was reviewed and confirmed.

Jaydon Grant sealed the win with an interception off third-string quarterback Spencer Brasch on Cal’s ensuing possession after Devon Modster was taken out for unknown reasons.

Oregon State has won consecutive road games for the first time since 2013.