Gonzaga Prep grad Armani Marsh earns first start at nickel in Washington State’s win over Colorado

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Amid the shuffles on Washington State’s defense, redshirt sophomore Armani Marsh got the start Saturday at nickel.

It was technically his third start of the season but first at that position, having two others at cornerback.

He adjusted well, teammates said, and finished with a pass breakup and five tackles, third-most for the Cougars in their 41-10 victory Saturday over the Colorado Buffaloes.

“He doesn’t really say too much, but his communication and everything’s on point,” said redshirt sophomore linebacker Willie Taylor III. “That’s what we’ve been looking for on defense, a lot more communication, and he brings that.”

Marsh, a Gonzaga Prep graduate, played in five games last year and finished the season with just one tackle. But this year his role has increased.

“I thought he played pretty good,” coach Mike Leach said of Marsh. “The biggest thing is we made it real competitive in practice. We’re just trying to get the most cohesive group that we can out there.”

True freshman Trey Davis also played at the nickel position Saturday. He finished with four tackles. Redshirt freshman Pat Nunn, who started at the position last week, had one tackle.