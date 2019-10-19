SWX Home
Friends of Scotchman Peaks looks for leaders

Scotchman Peak's summit affords epic views of Lake Pend Oreille as seen on Monday, June 10, 2019, near Clark Fork, Id. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Scotchman Peak's summit affords epic views of Lake Pend Oreille as seen on Monday, June 10, 2019, near Clark Fork, Id. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

The Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness is seeking hiking leaders for the 2019-20 winter season.

Scotchman Peaks have trails suitable for all skill and fitness levels. Guided hikes require some planning, and hopeful leaders are asked to submit their hikes well ahead of the scheduled hiking day.

To submit a hike, visit scotchmanpeaks.org/hiking/leading-hikes/.

