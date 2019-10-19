Difference makers: Brandon Arconado, Max Borghi spark Washington State offense in rout of Colorado

Brandon Arconado

Just how valuable is the redshirt senior “Y” receiver to Washington State’s offense? Arconado missed the last two games with an undisclosed lower body injury, but he returned to the fold for Saturday’s contest and led the Cougars in receiving yards, catching five balls for 109 yards and one touchdown. It’s the second 100-yard game of the season for Arconado, whose three career TDs have all come against opponents from the state of Colorado.

Max Borghi

Against the school he was committed to a few years ago, Borghi had 162 all-purpose yards and recorded his third 100-yard rushing game of the season, taking 12 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown. Borghi, an Arvada, Colorado, native was also a key safety valve for Anthony Gordon in the passing game, reeling in nine passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. Borghi’s 21 touches are four more than his previous career-high and he becomes the first WSU running back with three 100-yard games in a season since Jerome Harrison (2005).

Skyler Thomas

The newly-minted strong safety made sure WSU’s turnover drought didn’t reach 11 quarters and came up with a pivotal interception on Colorado quarterback Steven Montez in the first period. The Cougars quickly turned their first takeaway since the UCLA game into seven points on Gordon’s 22-yard pass to Dezmon Patmon to go up 14-0. In addition to the interception, Thomas, who’d been WSU’s starting nickel until the last game against Arizona State, notched three tackles for WSU.