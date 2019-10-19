Corey Kispert, Filip Petrusev help Gonzaga past Michigan State in preseason scrimmage

Gonzaga got the better of Michigan State in a closed preseason scrimmage for the second straight year.

The Zags topped Michigan State 103-87 on Saturday in Denver, according to a source.

The Spartans are expected to be ranked No. 1 when the AP preseason poll is released next week. It was an encouraging result for the Zags, who figure to be in the top 10 despite losing their top four scorers from last season.

Junior forward Corey Kispert poured in 28 points. Sophomore forward Filip Petrusev had 19 points, graduate transfer guard Admon Gilder added 18 and freshman forward Drew Timme contributed 13, according to a Jeff Goodman tweet.

Freshman forward Anton Watson, a product of Gonzaga Prep, grabbed 15 rebounds and grad transfer point guard Ryan Woolridge was solid at both ends of the floor.

Gonzaga played without Killian Tillie, who had knee surgery earlier this month but isn’t expected to be sidelined for long.

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, a player of the year candidate, finished with 20 points and seven assists. Winston is on the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Teammates Xavier Tillman (Karl Malone Power Forward) and Joshua Langford (Jerry West Shooting Guard) are also on preseason award watch lists.

Langford apparently didn’t play in the scrimmage.

Gonzaga downed the Spartans 110-92 in an October scrimmage last year in Minneapolis behind Kispert’s 24 points. The Zags finished 33-4 and lost to Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. Michigan State went 32-7 and lost to Texas Tech in the Final Four. The Spartans have made eight Final Fours in the last 21 seasons.

The Zags open the regular season against Alabama State on Nov. 5 at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Spartans have a little tougher opener, facing Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.