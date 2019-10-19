Buck, Noe lead the way for MSU at Pre-Nationals

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s note: This is a release from Montana State Sports Information.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Montana State’s Collin Buck and Camila Noe were the Bobcats’ top finishers at the Under Armour Pre-National Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Indiana State’s Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course.

Buck helped lead the Bobcat men to a 16th-place team finish with 497 points. MSU placed four points behind Nebraska, but topped North Carolina by five points in the standings. BYU (81) and Colorado (83) finished atop of the team race.

Buck moved up as many as 15 positions after the mid-point split of the 8-Kilometer Blue race to take 25th overall in the individual standings. His time of 23 minutes, 59.9 seconds was less than 40 seconds from first-place finisher Conner Mantz of BYU’s winning mark.

Bobcat senior Ty Mogan took second in the lineup and 74th overall by crossing the finish line in 24:37.2. Sophomores Cooper West and Duncan Hamilton placed 108th and 120th, respectively, with times of 24:54.8 and 25:01.7. Cameron Carroll rounded out MSU’s scoring lineup by crossing the line in 25:31.1 and finished 170th. Braden Stremcha placed 172nd with a time of 25:32.8 and Isaac Schmidt took 195th behind a mark of 25:48.0.

Noe was the Bobcat women’s squad’s top finisher as she placed 24th in a time of 20:41.2 in the 6K Blue race. The MSU freshman ran with the lead pack throughout the duration of the race before it broke up after the 4K split. BYU’s Erica Birk won the individual crown with a mark of 20:02.6.

Anna French, Gillian Maness, Madison Liechty and Trisha Carlson all helped contribute to the Bobcat team score. French placed 167th with a time of 22:02.1 and Maness finished behind her in 180th by crossing the line in 22:08.3. Liechty placed 223rd overall and Clarson finished 241st in 23:03.8. Kathleen Glockner and Lexi Kyro also represented the Bobcats, with Glockner (23:27.7) taking 247th and Kyro (24:03.7) placing 252nd.

MSU’s women’s team finished 34th with 833 points. The Bobcats placed ahead of Miami (OH), Kansas and Arkansas State. Washington finished first in the team competition with 84 points, just ahead of BYU’s 87 points.

The Montana State cross country teams look ahead to Nov. 2 when the Bobcats travel to Greeley, Colo, to compete in the Big Sky Championships.