SWX Home
Sports >  NCAA football

Big Sky football roundup: Kevin Thomson, Hornets rout Grizzlies

UPDATED: Sat., Oct. 19, 2019, 10:51 p.m.

Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson (5) looks to throw against Idaho during the first half of a college football game on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Id. Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Sacramento State quarterback Kevin Thomson (5) looks to throw against Idaho during the first half of a college football game on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Id. Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

Kevin Thomson accounted for six touchdowns to lead Sacramento State to a 49-22 rout of Montana in Sacramento, California, on Saturday night.

The 17th-ranked Hornets (5-2, 3-0 Big Sky) are tied with Weber State atop the conference standings. No. 6 Montana (5-2, 2-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Thomson was 24-of-34 passing for 369 yards and threw four touchdowns passes to separate receivers.

He added 50 yards on the ground on 16 carries with a pair of touchdown runs. Pierre Williams had 153 yards receiving, and Elijah Dotson added 124 yards, and both had eight catches with a touchdown.

Dalton Sneed was 15 of 25 for 140 yards and threw two interceptions for the Grizzlies. Jerry Louie-McGee scored on a 64-yard run 2 minutes into the game for Montana. Sneed’s 19-yard touchdown run pulled the Grizzlies within 18-15 early in the second quarter before the Hornets ran away.

Portland State 38, Northern Colorado 30: Sirgeo Hoffman ran for a career-high 221 yards with two touchdowns as the Vikings (5-3, 3-1) ran up an early lead to beat the Bears (1-7, 1-3) in Greeley, Colorado.

Davis Alexander threw for 170 yards and a score and ran for another touchdown for Portland State.

Weber State 51, Northern Arizona 28: Josh Davis ran for a school-record 328 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats (5-2, 3-0) pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat the Lumberjacks (3-4, 1-2) in Ogden, Utah.

Davis carried it 34 times and scored a touchdown in each quarter.

Kris Jackson added 22 runs for 111 yards and three touchdowns for Weber State, which won its fourth straight.

UC Davis 33, Southern Utah 25: Jake Maier threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and Ulonzo Gilliam piled up 140 yards and a touchdown as the Aggies (4-4, 2-2) defeated the host Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-4) in Cedar City, Utah.

North Dakota 30, Cal Poly 26: Nate Ketteringham passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns to lead the independent Fighting Hawks (4-3) to a victory over the Mustangs (2-5) in San Luis Obispo, California.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall