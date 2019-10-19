Big Sky football roundup: Kevin Thomson, Hornets rout Grizzlies

Associated Press

Kevin Thomson accounted for six touchdowns to lead Sacramento State to a 49-22 rout of Montana in Sacramento, California, on Saturday night.

The 17th-ranked Hornets (5-2, 3-0 Big Sky) are tied with Weber State atop the conference standings. No. 6 Montana (5-2, 2-1) had its three-game win streak snapped.

Thomson was 24-of-34 passing for 369 yards and threw four touchdowns passes to separate receivers.

He added 50 yards on the ground on 16 carries with a pair of touchdown runs. Pierre Williams had 153 yards receiving, and Elijah Dotson added 124 yards, and both had eight catches with a touchdown.

Dalton Sneed was 15 of 25 for 140 yards and threw two interceptions for the Grizzlies. Jerry Louie-McGee scored on a 64-yard run 2 minutes into the game for Montana. Sneed’s 19-yard touchdown run pulled the Grizzlies within 18-15 early in the second quarter before the Hornets ran away.

Portland State 38, Northern Colorado 30: Sirgeo Hoffman ran for a career-high 221 yards with two touchdowns as the Vikings (5-3, 3-1) ran up an early lead to beat the Bears (1-7, 1-3) in Greeley, Colorado.

Davis Alexander threw for 170 yards and a score and ran for another touchdown for Portland State.

Weber State 51, Northern Arizona 28: Josh Davis ran for a school-record 328 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats (5-2, 3-0) pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat the Lumberjacks (3-4, 1-2) in Ogden, Utah.

Davis carried it 34 times and scored a touchdown in each quarter.

Kris Jackson added 22 runs for 111 yards and three touchdowns for Weber State, which won its fourth straight.

UC Davis 33, Southern Utah 25: Jake Maier threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and Ulonzo Gilliam piled up 140 yards and a touchdown as the Aggies (4-4, 2-2) defeated the host Thunderbirds (1-7, 0-4) in Cedar City, Utah.

North Dakota 30, Cal Poly 26: Nate Ketteringham passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns to lead the independent Fighting Hawks (4-3) to a victory over the Mustangs (2-5) in San Luis Obispo, California.