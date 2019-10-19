Area Sports Menu for Sunday, October 20

Golf

College men and women: Whitworth at Confluence Classic in Walla Walla, 8:30 a.m.

College women: Gonzaga at Pat Bradley Invitational in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, 5:45 a.m.

Hockey

KIJHL: Spokane at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Soccer

College men: NWC: Pacific at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m.

College women: Big Sky: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, Southern Utah at Idaho, both noon. NWC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, noon.

Tennis

College men: Idaho at ITA Regional in Denver.

College women: Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regional in Stanford, California.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Arizona State at Washington State, Arizona at Washington, both noon.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:55 a.m.