Alsek River raft trip highlights Spokane Canoe & Kayak Club meeting

From staff reports

Join the Spokane Canoe & Kayak Club general meeting Oct. 28 as Bill and Debbie Pierce recount their 12-day raft trip on the Alsek River.

Considered by some to be one of the wildest and most magnificent whitewater raft trips in North America, the Alsek flows from the Yukon to the Gulf of Alaska, through the world’s largest nonpolar ice cap. It is renowned for big rapids, tall mountains, dramatic valleys and glaciers, ice-filled glacial lakes and grizzly bears.

With a 160-mile run and fewer than 150 people rafting its full length each year, the Alsek is on the top of many people’s bucket list. Come see the photographs and hear the stories of their trip.