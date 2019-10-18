‘Winterland’ ski, snowboard film coming to Spokane
Fri., Oct. 18, 2019, 9:03 a.m.
The film “Winterland” will be shown Oct. 24 at the Bing Crosby Theater.
The film, by Teton Gravity Research, is a “celebration of ski and snowboard culture.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the film starting at 7:30. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Kids 16 and younger are $7.
For more information and to buy tickets: tetongravity.com/films/winterland
