‘Winterland’ ski, snowboard film coming to Spokane

Will Holmquist skis through trees on Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 near Lookout Pass. (Eli Francovich / The Spokesman-Review)
Will Holmquist skis through trees on Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 near Lookout Pass. (Eli Francovich / The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

The film “Winterland” will be shown Oct. 24 at the Bing Crosby Theater.

The film, by Teton Gravity Research, is a “celebration of ski and snowboard culture.”

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the film starting at 7:30. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Kids 16 and younger are $7.

For more information and to buy tickets: tetongravity.com/films/winterland

