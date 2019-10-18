WDFW commission will consider wolves, cougars, bears, fish

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to hear updates on wolf, cougar and bear management, and a number of proposed revisions to fishing regulations on Friday and Saturday.

The commission, a citizen panel appointed by the governor, sets policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. It will meet Friday and Saturday at the Natural Resources Building, 1111 Washington St. SE in Olympia.

Fish managers will brief the commission on a number of proposed changes to fishing regulations. Commissioners will also hear an update on the implementation of House Bill 1579, which directs WDFW to adopt rules liberalizing the bag limits for bass, walleye and catfish in many waters throughout the state.

The public can comment online at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/season-setting.

During Saturday’s meeting, staff will brief the commission on current cougar management. The briefing will include how the department manages cougars, the science behind it and comparison to neighboring states.

A full agenda is available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings. To watch, visit tvw.org/watch/?eventID=2019101048 (Friday) and tvw.org/watch/?eventID=2019101051 (Saturday).