Top 25 football: Justin Fields leads No. 4 Ohio State past Northwestern 52-3

Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. – Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns, J.K. Dobbins rushed for 121 yards and No. 4 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 52-3 on Friday night.

The Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) did exactly as expected and blew the game open early, jumping to a 31-3 halftime lead.

Fields completed 18 of 23 passes for 194 yards. The sophomore transfer from Georgia matched his career high for TDs through the air. He has 22 passing and 30 overall on the season.

The nation’s second-leading rusher, Dobbins scored from the 5 in the second quarter after breaking off a 67-yard run. He also caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

The junior has 947 yards rushing after finishing with more than 1,000 in each of his first two seasons.

Chris Olave caught two TDs. Blake Haubeil kicked a 55-yard field goal that tied the second longest in the history of the storied program. And the Buckeyes racked up 480 yards in remaining unbeaten heading into their showdown at home with No. 6 Wisconsin next week.

The loss was the fourth in a row for Northwestern (1-5, 0-4). The Wildcats haven’t beaten a top-five opponent since the 1959 team opened with victories over No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 5 Iowa.

Aidan Smith, making his second straight start, was 6 of 20 for 42 yards and an interception.