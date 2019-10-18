Prep girls soccer roundup: Gracie Reidt’s goal and assists vaults Central Valley into second place in GSL

Gracie Reidt scored a goal and had a pair of assists and Central Valley (10-1-0-0, 6-1-0-0) defeated visiting Mead (10-3-0-0, 5-2-0-0) 3-1 in Greater Spokane League play on Friday.

Kendal Houston scored for Mead.

Gonzaga Prep 5, Shadle Park 1: Chelsea Le and Campbell Seibold scored two goals apiece and the Bullpups (12-2-0-0, 7-0-0-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (4-8-0-0, 1-6-0-0). Kyleigh Archer scored for Shadle Park.

Lewis and Clark 1, University 0: Jessie Quacquarini stopped two penalty shots in a shootout and the Tigers (3-8-1-0, 2-4-1-0) defeated the Titans (5-6-0-1, 2-4-0-1) at Hart Field.

Ferris 3, North Central 1: Cadence Peroff scored a pair of goals and the Saxons (7-5-0-0, 4-3-0-0) defeated the Indians (4-8-0-0, 2-5-0-0).

Mt. Spokane 8, Rogers 0: Hailey Hegwer had a goal and a pair of assists and the Wildcats (7-3-3-0, 5-2-0-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (2-10-0-0, 0-7-0-0).