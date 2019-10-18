Prep football: Elijah Morse had 3 total TDs and University holds off Lewis and Clark in 4A thriller

From staff reports

Elijah Morse threw for a touchdown and ran for two more touchdowns and University (2-5, 1-2) beat visiting Lewis and Clark (2-5, 0-3) 19-18 in a Greater Spokane League 4A game on Friday.

LC’s Keel Potter ran in a TD with 1 minute, 46 seconds left, in the game cutting the lead to one point. After a timeout, the Tigers attempted to throw for a two-point conversion, but the pass fell incomplete. Potter had two rushing touchdowns for LC.

Shadle Park 43, North Central 6: Logan Doyle rushed 15 times for 101 yards with two TDs and the Highlanders (4-3, 1-0) beat the Indians (0-7, 0-1) in a GSL 3A game at Albi Stadium.

Kade Garvey had a rushing TD for NC.

Great Northern League

Clarkston 36, Cheney 13: Eddie Berglund ran for two TDs and the visiting Bantams (6-1, 3-0) beat the Blackhawks (4-3, 1-1). Alex Long had a passing TD and rushing TD for Cheney.

Pullman 28, West Valley 27: Henry Perkins had a rushing touchdown and receiving TD and the Greyhounds (5-2, 2-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (4-3, 0-2). Alyjouah Rollins had 130 yards receiving with three TDs for West Valley.

Northeast A

Colville 55, Newport 13: Grant Michaliszyn rushed for 158 yards with three TDs and the visiting Indians (5-2, 3-1) defeated the Grizzlies (4-3, 1-3). Jacob Kirkwood had 139 yards with a receiving TD for Newport.

Freeman 33, Lakeside 21: Jace Phelan rushed for 88 yards with a touchdown and had three TD passes, and the visiting Scotties (3-4, 3-1) defeated the Eagles (1-6, 1-4). Logan Allen had a 30-yard receiving TD and returned a kickoff for an 85-yard TD for Lakeside.

Riverside 61, Medical Lake 14: Sammy DesRoches had 155 yards rushing with two touchdowns and the Rams (4-2, 2-2) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-5, 0-3). Ashton Hamilton-Becker threw two touchdown passes for Medical Lake.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 39, Asotin 7: Layne Gingerich passed for 136 yards with two TDs and the Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) defeated the visiting Panthers (5-0, 1-0).

Chewelah 50, Kettle Falls 6: The visiting Cougars (3-4, 1-0) defeated the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-2)

Liberty 21, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: The defense forced a safety and the Lancers (4-2, 0-1) defeated the visiting Broncos (1-5, 0-2).

Omak 50, Reardan 0.

Lake Roosevelt 43, Northwest Christian 0: Cameron St. Pierre scored three rushing touchdowns and the Raiders (5-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (0-7) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 74, Columbia 40: Smokey Abrahamson ran for 224 yards with four touchdowns and the Redskins (3-3, 3-2) defeated the visiting Lions (1-4).

Cusick 38, Northport 22: Colton Seymour ran for two touchdowns and the Panthers (5-1, 5-0) defeated the Mustangs (3-3, 2-3). Tanner Malcolm threw three touchdowns for Northport

Southeast 1B

Pomeroy 62, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 6: Trent Gwinn ran for 245 yards with four touchdowns and the visiting Pirates (5-3, 4-2) defeated the Eagles (2-6, 1-5).

Lyle-Wishram 71, Colton 28: Brandon Montoya had five rushing touchdowns and added two receiving touchdowns and the visiting Cougars (6-0, 4-0) beat the Wildcats (2-4, 2-3).

Central Washington 1B

Odessa 67, Waterville 0: Jett nelson completed all four of his pass attempts with three touchdowns and 108 yards and the Tigers (5-0, 4-0) defeated the Shockers (0-4, 0-3).

Idaho

Sandpoint 48, Lakeland 20: Gerrit Cox rushed for 138 yards with three touchdowns and the Bulldogs (5-3, 1-1) defeated the visiting Hawks (2-6, 0-1) in a 4A Inland Empire League game. Colton Boetcher had two receiving touchdowns for Lakeland.

Timberlake 55, Priest River 0: Louis Powell rushed for 96 yards with a pair of touchdowns and the Tigers (7-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Spartans (0-7, 0-2) in an Intermountain League game.

Kellogg 14, Bonners Ferry 0: Brandon Miller had a 48 yard touchdown run and the visiting Wildcats (3-4, 2-0) defeated the Badgers (0-7, 0-2) in an Intermountain League game.

Lakeside (ID) 24, Lewis County 14: Tucker Sanchez threw three touchdowns and the Knights (5-0) beat the visiting Eagles (1-4) in a nonleague game.