Kalispell Native Brock Osweiler Retires From the NFL

By Vince Bagby SWX

Kalispell native Brock Osweiler is calling it quits for his professional football career this week after announcing his retirement on Wednesday.

“I’m extremely grateful for the time I did receive playing in the National Football League,” Osweiler told 9News (KUSA) of Denver on Wednesday. “The experiences I did have, people I did meet, relationships I did make — I’m not going to dwell on the things that didn’t happen in my career.

“Being a kid from Kalispell, Montana, playing for the Denver Broncos, winning a Super Bowl, having the opportunity to sign a second contract – when you look back on it, I couldn’t be more appreciative. It was great.”

Last season Osweiler played for the Dolphins, making five starts for Miami and seeing action in seven games during the year. However, that one year contract expired and left the former Flathead Braves standout without an NFL home for the 2019 season.

Osweiler, who was a two-sport standout in high school that originally was a Gonzaga basketball recruit before choosing to play football at Arizona State, had a seven-year NFL career that included stints with the Broncos, Texans and Dolphins. Osweiler was also technically a Cleveland Brown briefly in 2017, but was released before ever suiting up for the Browns in a regular season game.

The former Montana Gatorade Player of the Year ends his career with a 15-15 record as a starting quarterback. Osweiler threw for 37 touchdowns while throwing 31 interceptions for a career QB rating of 78.

The highlight of his career was undoubtedly the 2015 season where he went 5-2 with the Broncos while filling in for Peyton Manning. That Denver team went on to win the Super Bowl with Brock Osweiler resuming his spot as Manning’s backup during the playoffs.