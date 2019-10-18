Idaho offers private land hunting access

From staff reports

For hunters heading to Idaho, make sure to check out the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Access Yes! program providing hunters access to private lands.

Access Yes! is a statewide program that creates opportunity for hunters and anglers to access and enjoy private and public land.

In 2019, Access Yes! opened 328,066 acres of private land and provided access to 525,115 acres of public land.

For more information, idfg.idaho.gov/yes.