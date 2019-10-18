Area Sports Menu for Saturday, October 19

Cross country

College men and women: Eastern Washington at Santa Clara Bronco Invitational in Sunnyvale, California, 8:45 a.m. Whitworth at Lewis & Clark Invitational in Estacada, Oregon, 11.

College women: Gonzaga at Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station, Texas, 7 a.m.

High school: Lake Spokane Invitational at Lakeside (WA) HS, 10:15 a.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington, 12:30 p.m.; Colorado at Washington State, 4. Big Sky: Idaho State at Idaho, 2:30 p.m. NWC: George Fox at Whitworth, 1 p.m.

High school: Central Washington 1B: Wilbur-Creston at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 7 p.m.

Golf

College men and women: Whitworth at Confluence Classic in Walla Walla, 10 a.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Prince George, 7 p.m. KIJHL: Spokane at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Gonzaga vs. Washington State at Head of the Spokane, 9 a.m.

Soccer

College men: WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. NWC: George Fox at Whitworth, 2:30 p.m. NWAC: North Idaho at Wenatchee Valley, 2:15 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Oregon, 7 p.m. WCC: Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 1 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, noon. NWAC: CC Spokane at Yakima Valley, North Idaho at Wenatchee Valley, both noon.

High school girls: GNL: Clarkston at West Valley, Pullman at Cheney, both noon.

Tennis

College men: Idaho at ITA Regional in Denver.

College women: Washington State, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington at ITA Regional in Stanford, California.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, noon. Big Sky: Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington, 2:05 p.m. WCC: Puget Sound at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

High school: GNL: Pullman at Cheney, Clarkston at West Valley, both 1:30 p.m. NE 2B: Asotin at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 1:30 p.m. NE 1B: Valley Christian at Northport, Cusick at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Curlew at Columbia, Selkirk at Odessa, all noon; Selkirk at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Cusick at Odessa, both 4 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:55 a.m.