Prep volleyball roundup: Kendall Buries had 12 kills, Mead sweeps Central Valley

From staff reports

Kendall Buries had 12 kills with two blocks and Mead (5-1) beat visiting Central Valley (3-3) 25-23, 25-7, 28-26 in a Greater Spokane League match on Thursday.

Olivia Minnick had 16 assists for the Bears.

North Central def. Shadle Park 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 26-28, 18-16: Lilli Carruthers had 42 assists and the visiting Indians (3-3) defeated the Highlanders (0-6). Teagan Webster dished out 41 assists for Shadle Park.

University def. Lewis and Clark 25-21, 16-25, 25-13, 25-22: Joli Poplawski dished out 35 assists and the visiting Titans (5-1) defeated the Tigers (2-4). Kate Hufnagel had 16 kills for Lewis and Clark.

Great Northern League

East Valley def. Cheney 25-27, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12: Sydney Joy had 22 kills with two blocks and the Knights (6-3) beat the visiting Blackhawks (5-4). Emily Ek had 27 kills for Cheney.

Pullman def. West Valley 25-15, 25-18, 25-16: Addie Hawes had 29 assists with six aces and the Greyhounds (8-0) shut out the visiting Eagles (1-8). Jillian Taylor had 12 digs for West Valley.

Northeast A

Colville def. Newport 25-17, 25-22, 25-19: Kiley Power recorded 19 assists with 12 digs and the visiting Indians (6-3) shut out the Grizzlies (1-7). Ashley Cox had 16 digs for Colville.

Lakeside def. Freeman 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 18-16: Hannah Stiers had 36 assists, 11 kills and two aces and the Eagles (10-0) edged the visiting Scotties (7-2). Bradee Parisotto added five blocks with two aces for Freeman.

Northeast 2B

Kettle Falls def. Davenport 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 30-28: Jocelyn Glover had 16 assists with three aces and Samantha Dudley added seven kills and the Bulldogs (3-6) downed the visiting Gorillas (0-6). Allison Jorden had 17 assists for Davenport.

Colfax def. Reardan 25-16, 25-10, 25-8: Justice Brown had 18 aces with eight assists and the Bulldogs (8-1) beat the visiting Indians (2-9). Perry Imler added seven kills for Colfax. Emma Weidmer notched seven digs for Reardan.

Chewelah def. St. George’s 25-8, 25-12, 25-13: Elle Carpenter had 30 assists with six digs and the Cougars (5-2) beat the visiting Dragons (1-7).

Northwest Christian def. Wilbur-Creston 25-13, 25-14, 25-17: Madi Zorn had 40 assists with seven aces and the Crusaders (9-0) beat the visiting Wildcats (4-5).

Asotin def. Tekoa-Rosalia 25-8, 25-15, 25-15: Madison Shriver had 15 assists and the Panthers (5-5) defeated the visiting Timberwolves (4-8). Elise Wilkens recorded five kills and two blocks for Tekoa-Rosalia.

Northeast 1B

Selkirk def. Inchelium 25-16, 25-5, 25-15: Bree Dawson had 15 kills and the Rangers (7-1) defeated the visiting Hornets (0-8). Rylee Desautel had seven kills for Inchelium.

Southeast 1B

Colton def. Prescott 25-17, 25-17, 25-23: Rylee Vining had 25 assists and the visiting Wildcats (6-4) beat the Tigers (0-9).

Oakesdale def. Garfield-Palouse 25-13, 25-18, 25-13: Gianna Anderson had 10 kills, three blocks with three aces and the Nighthawks (9-1) beat the Vikings (3-7).

Pomeroy def. St. John-Endicott/ LaCrosse 25-20, 25-18, 25-15: Maddy Dixon had 13 kills with six aces and the visiting Pirates (9-0) beat the Eagles (5-6). Ashlynn Archer had nine blocks, six kills and two aces for St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.

Idaho

Intermountain League

St. Maries def. Orofino 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19: Allie Brebner had 23 digs with two aces and the Lumberjacks (3-1) downed the visiting Maniacs (0-3) .

Northstar

Wallace def. Lakeside 25-15, 25-23, 25-22.