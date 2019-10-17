Prep slowpitch softball roundup: Maddie McVey helps Central Valley clinch GSL 4A title with 2 wins over Mead

From staff reports

Maddie McVey was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and scored twice and visiting Central Valley (14-2, 14-1) beat the Panthers (15-3, 12-2) 11-1 in the first game of a Greater Spokane League doubleheader on Thursday.

The Bears clinched first place in the GSL.

Central Valley had 10 of its 14 hits in the first inning. Peyton Cushner was 2 for 2 with an RBI for Mead.

Central Valley 9, Mead 7: Maddie McVey hit a two-run walkoff home run and the Bears (15-2, 15-1) beat the visiting Panthers (15-4, 12-3) in the second game of a doubleheader.

Amaryce Hernandez was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Central Valley. Bailey Wilkens was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 11, Shadle Park 0 (G1): Emma Jay was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and the Wildcats (16-1, 14-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-12, 3-12) in the first game of a doubleheader. Andrea Scott and Payton Dressler added two hits apiece for Mt. Spokane.

Mt. Spokane 8, Shadle Park 1 (G2): Linzee Thompson was 3 for 4 with three runs and Micah Von Behren was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (17-1, 15-1) beat the Highlanders (3-13, 3-13) in the second game of a doubleheader. Madison Fager was 1 for 2 with an RBI double for Shadle Park.

Lewis and Clark 7, Ferris 0 (G1): Jamie Roller tossed seven shutout innings and the visiting Tigers (9-8, 8-7) defeated the Saxons (7-10, 6-9) in the first game of a doubleheader. Katelyn Strauss had two hits for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 8, Ferris 7 (G2): Chloe Olson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and the Tigers (10-8, 9-7) defeated the visiting Saxons (7-11, 6-10) in the second game of a doubleheader. Courtney Miller had a home run with two RBIs for Ferris.

Rogers 12, Cheney 8 (G1): Jaelynn Proctor hit two home runs with five RBIs and the Pirates (11-8, 9-7) downed the visiting Blackhawks (8-11, 6-9) in the first game of a doubleheader. Lindsay Hagreen went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Cheney.

Rogers 13, Cheney 2 (G2): Destiney Sandbergen hit three home runs with six RBIs and the visiting Pirates (12-8, 10-7) beat the Blackhawks (8-12, 6-10) in the second game of a douleheader. Mary Enos went 4 for 4 for Rogers.

University 20, Gonzaga Prep 10: Ainsley Rell was 3 for 5 with three runs and five RBIs and the visiting Titans (10-8, 8-7) beat the Bullpups (6-11, 5-11). Callie Babin was 4 for 4 with three runs, four RBIs and a home run for Gonzaga Prep.

East Valley 15, North Central 6 (G1).

East Valley 10, North Central 0 (G2).