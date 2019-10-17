SWX Home
Prep girls soccer roundup: Emma Price, Taylor Steven score two goals apiece, West Valley defeats Pullman

UPDATED: Thu., Oct. 17, 2019, 10:12 p.m.

From staff reports

Emma Price and Taylor Steven scored two goals apiece and West Valley (10-2-0-0, 8-1-0-0) defeated Pullman (0-12-0-0, 0-9-0-0) 6-1 in a Great Northern League game on Thursday.

Hannah Hawk scored Pullman’s goal.

Cheney 3, East Valley 2: Makenna Benson scored two goals and the visiting Blackhawks (10-3-0-0, 8-1-0-0) beat the Knights (5-8-0-0, 3-6-0-0).

Northeast A

Riverside 8, Medical Lake 1: Hayley McDonald scored four goals and the Rams (4-8-0-0, 4-7-0-0) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-11-0-0, 0-10-0-0). Sarah Firestone scored for Medical Lake.

Freeman 1, Lakeside 0: Mekela Werner scored and the visiting Scotties (13-1-0-0, 9-1-0-0) beat the Eagles (10-4-0-0, 7-4-0-0).

Colville 5, Newport 0.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 3, Davenport 2: Natailie Smith scored a hat trick and the visiting Crusaders (5-1-0-0, 3-0-0-0) edged the Gorillas (4-2-0-0, 0-2-0-0). Darby Soliday scored twice for Davenport.

